Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voted early in Monday's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Ilocos Norte. Winners of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will initially only have a 2-year term until the next elections are held in December 2025, after which the elections will be held every three years.
More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays. The barangay is the smallest unit in the country's political system.
Philippines Headlines
F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos SurF2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal stock in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur. Read more ⮕
Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelagoPresident Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,” saying there is no room for complacency even in the face of “encouraging developments” in the local security situation. Read more ⮕