Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voted early in Monday's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Ilocos Norte. Winners of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will initially only have a 2-year term until the next elections are held in December 2025, after which the elections will be held every three years.

More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays. The barangay is the smallest unit in the country's political system.

DPWH-Ilocos deploys motorists assistance teams for ‘Undas’undefined Read more ⮕

F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos SurF2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal stock in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur. Read more ⮕

Ilocos Sur village chair, daughter wounded in broad daylight shootingSANTIAGO, Ilocos Sur – A barangay captain and ex-officio member of the municipal council and his daughter were shot and wounded in Barangay Butol here on Saturday afternoon, October 28. Read more ⮕

Ilocos region police all set for BSKECAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos) is all set for the barangay elections on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

Marcos rallies troops amid emerging threatsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelagoPresident Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,” saying there is no room for complacency even in the face of “encouraging developments” in the local security situation. Read more ⮕