E Ka Migaganaka Dikil King Bukas (Don't Worry About Tomorrow)

“Inya pin sasabyan Ku kekayu, e kayu migaganaka dikil king bye,nanu ing kanan yu o inuman; o dikil karing katawan yu, nanung isulud yu.E wari ing bye migit ya king pamangan, at ing katawan migit karing imalan?Lawen la ring ayup king angin; e la mamasik o papaluto misisinup karing kamalig, at makanyan man ing makabanwang Ibpa papakanan Na la.

Makanyan man, deng pakakalulu lakwas lang ating sangkan bang aganaka de ing Apung Ginu kesa kareng labis-labis pibandyan uling deng tawli para karela agyu dang bumye agyang ala yu ing Apung Ginu. Bala da reng mabandi agyu da na ngan daptan balang buri da a alayu ing Dyos inya e la pa mu rin tutuknang magparakal salapi at pibandyan agyang e da na kaylangan iti.

