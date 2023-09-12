Duterte: An Anomaly in Leadership

Civil society is finding its voice again. The international community hailed De Lima 's release. But not Duterte ; he is probably in his own alternate reality, still convinced that nightmares are the key to successful leadership. Rodrigo Duterte seems like an anomaly – an interdimensional traveler who stumbled into our reality. From wherever he came, up is down, left is right, and common decency is on permanent vacation.

For some still unexplained reason, he found a hole in a parallel universe and managed to crawl into ours. 2016 was the year the circus came to town. He turned everything into a surreal spectacle. He had some sort of Midas touch, but instead of gold, it was chaos. He infected everything with his virus, like some wild maestro conducting a symphony of madness and political BS. Duterte ’s fiercest critic, former senator Leila de Lima, finally got out on bail on November 13, after almost seven years, and his reaction? Just a casual shrug, I be





