Dutch Entrepreneur Aims for Natural Conception and Birth in Space

Climate crises, nuclear Armageddon, or a sudden meteor strike -- it's clear humanity could do with Planet B. But first we need to learn to reproduce safely in space, says Dutch entrepreneur Egbert Edelbroek. Edelbroek's firm, Spaceborn United, is pioneering space sex research, with the eventual aim of natural conception and birth in the partial gravity environment found on Mars.

The challenges of achieving safe space sex are galactic, but the ambitious Dutchman is confident he will see an extraterrestial human child born within his lifetime. "It's important that the Earth and humanity can become a multiplanetary species," Edelbroek told AFP. "If you want to have independent human settlements beyond Earth, and if you really want them to be independent, you also need to address the reproductive challenge," said the entrepreneur. Actual sexual intercourse in space presents many difficulties, chief among them the lack of gravity -- a couple would drift away from each other -- so Spaceborn United is first trying to conceive an embryo in spac

