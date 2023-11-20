Durant leads Suns to thrilling double-overtime victory over Jazz

Phoenix star Kevin Durant scored 39 points and thwarted Utah's Lauri Markkanen at the final buzzer on Sunday, Nov. 19, as the Suns beat the Jazz 140-137 in an NBA double-overtime thriller. Markkanen led Utah with 38 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Durant scored eight points in the second overtime, which the Suns led 138-135 with 43.2 seconds left. Markkanen's layup sliced the deficit to one but Booker drained two free throws to put Phoenix up 140-137 with nine-tenths of a second left.

Markkanen had a last chance, with officials initially ruling he was fouled by Durant on a failed three-point attempt. But that call was overturned on review and the Suns had the win





