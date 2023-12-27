Du Ek Sam Inc. Named Motorcycle Dealer of the Year by LTO 5

Du Ek Sam Inc. has been named Motorcycle Dealer of the Year by the LTO 5 in the Bicol Region. The award recognizes their exceptional service and compliance with LTO guidelines. The award was presented by LTO 5 Director Francisco Ranches Jr.





