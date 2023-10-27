DTI urges flower, candle sellers to hold off price increase

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental is appealing to sellers of flowers, candles and bottled water not to jack up their prices during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.DTI-Negros Oriental provincial director Nimfa Virtucio told the Philippine News Agency that on Thursday, she and her team conducted an inspection of different business establishments selling bottled water and candles and flower stores inside the city public market here.

“This is in line with the simultaneous nationwide Oplan Bantay Presyo Undas 2023, where we have been directed to ensure that candles and bottled water will remain at their suggested retail prices (SRPs),” Virtucio said.So far, her office has not found any violators, but she expects there may be a slight increase in the coming days leading to Nov. 1 and 2 when people flock to the cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Boy, 4, found in downtown Cebu City after being ‘kidnapped’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Removal of campaign material from private properties ‘unconstitutional’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Over 9,000 troops deployed in Northern Mindanao to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Law postponing BSKE unconstitutional, says SCSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

SM CDO Downtown unveils a 'Downtown Christmas Wish' centerpieceSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Roble’s largest passenger vessel to ply Cebu-HilongosSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕