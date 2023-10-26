DSWD gives P1-M project to Siayan farmers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has completed the construction of a P1 million multi-purpose drying pavement with storage building in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the DSWD said Thursday, October 26, 2023.The DSWD regional office said the project was funded through the Kapit-bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS).

“It is expected to serve the community with 8,354 farmer beneficiaries,” the DSWD regional office said.The cost of the newly completed multi-purpose drying pavement with storage building P1,066,564.13.The turnover was witnessed by local government officials, technical working committee of the community, Kalahi-CIDSS Area and Municipal Coordinating Team of Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte.

