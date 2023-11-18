DSWD Field Offices Ready to Assist Earthquake Victims in Mindanao

All Department of Social Welfare and Development field offices in Mindanao are ready to assist all those affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Davao Occidental, according to Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez during the Saturday News Forum in Dapo Restaurant, Quezon City on Saturday (Nov. 18, 2023). Lopez said field offices will immediately distribute financial aid, family food packs, and non-food items such as hygiene kits, and sleeping kits.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday assured families and individuals affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao of timely assistance in the form of cash, food and non-food items, among others. DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez made the assurance during the weekly Saturday News Forum at Dapo Restaurant in Quezon Cit
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »