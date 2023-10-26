DSWD eyes central database for children for adoption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is looking to establish a central database for children who are up for adoption, whether they are in public or private facilities.

“For every child that goes into the system, whether it’s in a public care facility or a private care facility… we should be able to track down where they are nationwide,” said Gatchalian, adding that the database could even include senior citizens or other vulnerable individuals put into social facilities. headtopics.com

Gatchalian said that at present, the DSWD and care facilities have their own respective databases and systems, and that there was no central database that managed every child in the Philippine adoption system.

Gatchalian said that there was an issue with accreditation of private care facilities, which led to a surplus of adoptive parents with a limited pool of children for adoption. “There are so many children aging out in our care facilities… There is a backlog of Pinoy families who are looking to adopt, but the pool where they can draw has dried up, and there are many that have not been accredited. So, that’s a gap that we will address through executive action, because the law already explicitly said that and we’re going to empower that,” said Gatchalian. headtopics.com

” said Labaydan. (They are well-adjusted in their routine at the center. They have adapted to what we’re doing at the center.)

Canada agrees historic Indigenous child welfare settlementDefining the News Read more ⮕

Canada agrees historic Indigenous child welfare settlementDefining the News Read more ⮕

DSWD-6 releases aid to families of 2 slain OFWs in IsraelILOILO CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-6 has released aid to the families of two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Western Visayas who were killed in attacks by extremist group Hamas in Israel recently. Read more ⮕

16 4Ps beneficiaries honored during DSWD National Family DayA total of 16 beneficiary-families of the 4Ps were recognized by the DSWD during its National Family Day Celebration on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

350 Zamboanga Peninsula families get P22.4-M aid from DSWDSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DSWD gives rice to 4Ps members in Tawi-Tawi, BasilanSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕