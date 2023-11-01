Drug group member yields P217,600 shabu

The suspect was identified as Crizza Joy Javellana, 33, of Barangay Binicuil and a high-value individual. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Negros Occidental and police confiscated from her 32 grams of suspected shabu worth P217,600, an improvised plastic straw, the P500 marked money, and valuables.

