Drug group member yields P217,600 shabu

BACOLOD CITY – An alleged member of a drug group was arrested by authorities in a buy-bust operation in Purok Malipayon, Barangay Binicuil, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Monday, October 30.

The suspect was identified as Crizza Joy Javellana, 33, of Barangay Binicuil and a high-value individual. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Negros Occidental and police confiscated from her 32 grams of suspected shabu worth P217,600, an improvised plastic straw, the P500 marked money, and valuables.

