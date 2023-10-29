DROPPING BOPS SINCE ‘11 | James Reid pushes limits with B.I. in ‘Jacuzzi’ 

The start of his rise to fame as one of the most loved and sought-after actors of his generation was after he was crowned the “Big Winner” in the reality game showBut what propelled his career further was the memorable love team dubbed “JaDine” that proved “reel to real” romance was possible with his former onscreen to real-life partner Nadine Lustre.

His sophomore album lovescene: released in 2022 further showcased James’ musical capabilities, finding his sound by experimenting with funk, soul, jazz, and disco, and making music of his own with bangers “cali lovin,” “u & i,” “fallin” and “always been you.”

In this playful crossover of house and pop, with dynamic synths and bubbly electronic elements, the blending of James’ melodious vocals with B.I.’s signature rap verse is a fusion of their distinct talents and style. headtopics.com

What stood out for James was B.I.’s “unique sound and style,” as well as his voice and lyrical prowess. “I wanted to try something different with this kind of party song, and I love the way it came in the track,” he stated.

“I sent him the track and he loved it. He sent me back a version with his vocals on it and it honestly fits the song perfectly, taking it to the next level,” he said. “I really want to experiment and push my limits and work with artists overseas who are kind of in a similar lane to me, or have the same kind of vision, same kind of dream,” he mused. headtopics.com

