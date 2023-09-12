Dream Academy Contestant Advances to Live Finale

The Debut: Dream Academy, is one step closer to making her idol dreams come true as she officially advances to the live finale of the talent reality show. The 20-year-old was one of the 20 candidates chosen to be part of the competition, among a pool of more than 120,000 hopefuls from around the globe. Other candidates hailed from South Korea, Japan, United States, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, Sweden, and Slovakia.

To snag their spot in HYBE and Geffen Records’ global girl group, the candidates participated in three missions where they showcased their individual talents, teamwork, and artistry. Only the Top 10 contestants will be able to participate in the live finale on November 17, where the final members will be revealed. And throughout these missions, Sophia has been consistently placing at the top as she secured the highest fan vote

