Drawing lots decides barangay election in violence-marred Lanao del Sur town

GUARDIAN. A police officer carries a ballot box out from the Tagoranao primary school in Bayang town, Lanao del Sur, on October 31, 2023. Tagoranao is one of the four villages in Lanao del Sur to close its voting for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections a day later than the rest of the country.

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – A village chief in Taraka here won Monday’s barangay election by drawing lots Wednesday morning, November 1, ending the violence-marred exercise in this Lanao del Sur town.

Taraka election officer Abdulhakim Talib declared incumbent Barangay Buadi Amunta Chair Yasmalyn Macabando winner over her opponent, Casanoding Comadug, after both drew lots to break the tie. Macabando and Comandug tied at 59-59.

The town hall of Taraka was heavily guarded by policemen and soldiers to prevent the supporters of both politicians from fighting again. “We were all there to provide security in case their supporters become unruly again,” said Lieutenant Yasher Hadjirulla, Taraka acting police chief.Hadjirulla said supporters of Macabando and Comadug had prevented voters from entering polling places Monday and Tuesday despite the presence of policemen and army soldiers .

He said policemen and soldiers formed circles around the voters to protect them from unruly supporters who pelted them with stones. In nearby Bayang town, voting for four villages ended Tuesday night, October 31, and the ballot boxes were brought in convoys to the town hall, where the canvassing started Wednesday morning.

