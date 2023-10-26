DPWH sets opening of Ala-Uli flyover in Bataan in December

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in his report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, said the completion and opening of Ala-Uli Steel Flyover in Barangay Ala Uli, Pilar, Bataan will significantly contribute in resolving the usual traffic buildup at the intersection of Roman Expressway and Gov. J.J. Linao National Road.

Considered a traffic chokepoint for vehicles going to and from the towns of Mariveles and Pilar, the construction of the flyover at the busy intersection is expected to significantly improve mobility essential to economic and social development, added Sadain.

The two-lane flyover is substantially completed and will be made passable to vehicular traffic by yearend in time for the December holiday rush. Sadain himself checked on Wednesday, October 25, the progress of the flyover project with Project Manager Samuel Bayot of Amarro Construction, and engineers from Regional Office 3 and Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster. headtopics.com

The main flyover deck structure, including the abutments and approaches, are complete with remaining job on the rehabilitation/reblocking of concrete pavement under the flyover and asphalt overlay. The construction of the 600 lineal meter flyover is part of Mega Bridges for Urban and Rural Development Project that involves the nationwide construction of bridges and flyovers to provide better road network along secondary national highways.

Implementation of the project is under the supervision of Regional Office 3 and Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster. Just like in other flyover nationwide, the DPWH together with the local government unit, will come up with guidelines that will be imposed on allowable vehicles in accordance with the approved design and safety standards of the flyover to protect the structure from overloading and premature deterioration. headtopics.com

Rocky Fellers, Joe Bataan, Fanny, Dakila: Filipino Americans, music trailblazersFor decades The Rocky Fellers and other pioneering Filipino American artists from the '60s to the '70s were like shadows on the brightly-lit stage of popular music. But that has changed. Read more ⮕

Rocky Fellers, Joe Bataan, Fanny, Dakila: Filipino Americans, music trailblazersFor decades The Rocky Fellers and other pioneering Filipino American artists from the '60s to the '70s were like shadows on the brightly-lit stage of popular music. But that has changed. Read more ⮕

Richard Poon set to hold Christmas concertBilled as 'Christmas with Richard Poon And His 16-Piece Big Band,' the concert will be held on December 22 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Read more ⮕

Eala, partner barge into quarters of Glasgow tiltAlex Eala and Czech partner Barbora Palicova overcame a first-set stumble to prevail in the opening round of the Scottish Open Championships in Great Britain on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Read more ⮕

Mark your calendars! UAAP cheerdance takes center stage on December 2The NU Pep Squad targets a title repeat under a new coach as the highly anticipated UAAP Cheerdance Competition hits the floor this December Read more ⮕

New US rocket Vulcan Centaur set to launch on December 24WASHINGTON, United States - A new US rocket, United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Vulcan Centaur, is to make its maiden flight on Christmas Eve with a payload that includes a private lunar lander. Read more ⮕