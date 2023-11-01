Doubledragon's Hotel101 Global completes purchase of Land in Spain

3 million euros (P8.8 billion) is expected to be generated from the Hotel101- Madrid project.The Golden Visa processing and advisory fee of about 6,000 euros will be free of charge for those who purchase three Hotel101 units in Madrid, Spain from the start of the unit pre-selling until Dec. 31, 2023, or until the units are fully sold out, whichever comes first.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Hotel101 closes deal for Spain expansionDoubleDragon’s hospitality unit Hotel101 Global has moved a step closer to completing its expansion in Spain following the close of its land deal for Hotel101-Madrid Spain.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: DoubleDragon unit eyes P8.8b in sales of Madrid condotelDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Santos Land at 52: What it takes to be a community builderSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Santos Land welcomes new presidentSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Ayala Land subsidiary posts P354 million in net incomeAyala Land Logistics Corp. said its net income reached P354 million in the first 9 months of 2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Global lawmakers’ group call for speedy treatment of criminal case vs DuterteThe Inter-Parliamentary Union demands a swift resolution of a criminal complaint against ex-president Rodrigo Duterte for threatening a lawmaker's life

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕