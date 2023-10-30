Double gold medalist Henry Lopez says of the 4th Asian Para Games

ARENA grand master (AGM) Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City, who clinched two gold medals and two silvers for Team Philippines, said the recently-concluded 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China presented the most formidable challenge for the men's PI (physically impaired) para chess team.Lopez revealed that his teammate, Fide master (FM) Sander Severino, suffered an injury in an accident just a month before the games, fracturing his foot.

I dedicate my gold medal to the country, to my family, to the PWD sector. I'm inspired by the people who believe in us that we can make it no matter what.'He also cited his family and his girlfriend inspired him to do his best.He thanked Rep. Alan Dujali, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), NPC-Philspada, head coach James Infiesto and the coaching staff, NCDA executive director Don Fradejas, and teammates for their support.

