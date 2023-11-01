DOTr seen submitting provision on fuel subsidies

He said that once the average price of crude reaches $80 per barrel anytime next year, it will trigger the release of the subsidy. “That’s what I understand of Sec. Lotilla’s proposal. I hope it will be strictly followed during the Senate deliberation,” Abad said.

Lotilla said the President also ordered agencies to simplify the release requirements as it took time to release the funds for fuel subsidies in the past. “The President gave instructions on changing the language of the 2024 budget provision on fuel subsidies for the transport sector in order to shorten the trigger period from three months to one month and simplify the release requirements,” Lotilla said in a press briefing.

“We are simplifying all these requirements so that the Department of Transportation will be responsible for the list for those which are under the LTFRB, then DILG will come up with the list for those which are with the tricycle drivers under the local governments and then, DTI will take care of the rest. And that will simplify the process,” Lotilla said.

“This is primarily a price mitigation measure because ethanol, especially imported ethanol, is cheaper than the price of gasoline.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Bataan LGU eyeing more Japanese companies to invest in various projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: DOH to parents: Avoid bringing kids to cemeteriesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: SLEX, MCX set to raise rates starting Nov. 3—toll boardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Imee says PH, China ties won’t die with ex-Premier Li Keqiang’s deathDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Pasay City police officials probed on messy POGO raidDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Go seeks better pay, benefits for barangay health workersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕