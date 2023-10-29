DOTr eyes bidding for MRT 3 operations

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is likely to auction off the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 after the government received unsolicited proposals from two conglomerates.

Rival Metro Pacific Investments Corp., on the other hand, submitted a new proposal to the Marcos administration for MRT3 O&M. San Miguel president Ramon Ang, however, is now a board director of MPIC after investing in the Manuel Pangilinan-led infrastructure firm on a personal capacity.

The build-lease-transfer (BLT) agreement between the government and private company Metro Rail Transit Corp. for MRT3 is set to lapse by 2025. The government operates the MRT3, while the MRTC, owned by Metro Rail Transit Holdings II Inc. led by businessman Robert John Sobrepeña, is responsible for the design and construction of the EDSA rail transit system. headtopics.com

MRTC and the government through the former Department of Transportation and Communications signed the BLT agreement in 1997 to construct and maintain MRT 3.

