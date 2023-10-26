DOT bags 2 ‘Best Video’ accolades at UN World Tourism Organization tiff

The DOT’s “GINTO: Tourism Heroes for Palawan” won for the category Decade of Action which is recognizing how UNWTO member states are linking their promotional videos to the 2023 Agenda for Sustainable Development with reference to its 17 Global Goals or SDGs.

It particularly features tourism frontline workers who have completed the agency’s flagship program, the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) Training program. “GINTO: Tourism Heroes for Palawan” showcased the deaf and mute workers of Ka Inato restaurant in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and how its owner, Eric John Yayen, has empowered persons with disabilities (PWD) by giving them training and employment opportunities like other regular workers.

“Jhaynee and Alvin are just two of the many persons with disabilities working for the Philippine tourism industry, trained by the Department of Tourism. They are part of the workforce that continues to champion the heart and soul of The Philippines,” the video presentation said. headtopics.com

On the other hand, “GINTO: Tourism Hero of Zamboanga” featured the life of DOT-accredited Mindanaoan tour guide Errold Bayona and the paddlers of the Yellow Boat Project at the famed Sta. Cruz Island. They promoted Mindanao as a safe destination.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco was delighted by the DOT's victory, highlighting the need to recognize the Filipino tourism frontliners' significance to the sector.

