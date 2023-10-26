DOST’s ‘Happy Senior Citizens’ food program making the elderly healthy

These are among the current researches being developed by researchers at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), including those in the program tagged, “Healthy Aging Program for PinoY Senior Citizens,” in response to the needs of the country’s growing number of senior population.

The program aims to develop one beverage and one snack food, using mature green tomatoes (MGTs) which are known to contain Gamma-aminobutyric acid (Gaba). The program is monitored by the DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) and is being implemented by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

The project team has already tested the use of MGT powder on several food products, such as biscuits, chicken nuggets, skinless longganisa, and tomato sauce. With low GI, these rice varieties have the potential to minimize the impact on blood sugar levels, providing individuals, especially seniors, with a healthier option to enjoy rice. headtopics.com

Currently, these mutant lines have been identified as potentially low-GI rice and are undergoing further crop improvement processes, the DOST said.Results revealed that low-GI rice has a potential market in highly urbanized cities where people in upper-income brackets have more disposable income and have a higher demand for healthier food options.Another DOST R&D Program to aid seniors on healthy living and nutrition is the Nutrition Tools, Guides, References and Standards.

Each of the three foods contain 100 calories, 23 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of protein, the DOST said. The pan de sal, pasta and loaf bread equally measure to contain 108 calories, 23 grams of carbohydrates and 4 grams of protein. headtopics.com

