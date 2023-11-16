DOST and Atmo to Establish AI-Driven Weather Forecasting Program in the Philippines

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and California-based tech company Atmo have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to establish Asia's largest artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weather forecasting program in the Philippines. Atmo will undertake cooperation activities to build a high-resolution weather forecasting system for the Philippines using AI technology.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Foreigner Complains About Crowded Coffee Shop in the PhilippinesHOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT PEOPLE WORKING/STUDYING AT COFFEE SHOPS? A video of a foreigner complaining about a crowded coffee shop in the Philippines gained buzz on X, eliciting different reactions among Filipinos. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TopGearPh | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Mining in the Philippines: Balancing Environmental Concerns and Revenue-GenerationThe Philippine mining industry aims to reduce environmental impacts and improve host-community resilience through a new partnership and sustainability initiatives. While environmental concerns are often discussed, the industry also plays a crucial role in revenue-generation for the government.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Autism Society Philippines Sends Good Luck Message to Miss Universe 2023 Michelle DeeThe Autism Society Philippines sent a message for Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee days before the pageant to be held in El Salvador on Sunday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »