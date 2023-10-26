DOH notes rise in influenza-like illness, pneumonia cases in PHL

To differentiate between the two ailments, ILI can weaken the immune system and trigger an inflammatory response in your body. This makes you more susceptible to getting other infections. Pneumonia, on the other hand, may be a complication of the flu. Flu tends to come on suddenly while pneumonia develops more slowly.Influenza-like illness (ILI) is defined as fever or its abrupt onset. It is used for flu surveillance worldwide.

The DOH said that it will implement strict monitoring of influenza-like cases, anticipating the rise in cases in the coming months. Also, in the recent three to four weeks (September 3-16, 2023), ILI cases have increased by 26 percent compared to the reported cases two weeks prior.

The DOH added that higher number of cases in 2023 compared to the previous year is observed in most diseases under surveillance which could be attributed to the efforts in strengthening the surveillance for the other diseases as we shift our focus from Covid-19.Persons with ILI should be advised of the importance of covering coughs and sneezes with their shoulder, elbow, or a tissue. headtopics.com

Many bacteria, viruses, and fungi can cause pneumonia. It can be acquired in the community, in the hospital or healthcare facility, or through ventilators. “This data came from the Field Health Services Information System which only includes data in public health facilities. Moreover, data available as of writing is only up to June 2023 as submission of data is set on a quarterly basis,” the DOH said.The DOH said that a healthy immune system is important in combating pneumonia.

‘PHL aims to lead world’s march toward clean energy solutions’THE Philippines is positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards clean and sustainable energy solutions, the chief of the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Project of IFAD, Grow Asia aims to help PHL farmers go digitalThe International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Grow Asia launched the Smallholder Economic Empowerment through Digital Solutions (SEEDS) project which seeks to accelerate the economic development for small-scale farming families and poor rural people in the Philippines through digital solutions. Read more ⮕

PHL chess bets off to strong start in Asian Para Games in HangzhouTHE national chess team opened its campaign in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on a promising note Monday as the men’s and women’s PI (physically impaired) athletes won all their three matches in the first round of the standard events. Read more ⮕

PHL wants to expand MICE market; holds first roadshow in South KoreaTHE Philippines hopes to see more MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) tourists from South Korea, after the Department of Tourism (DOT) conducted the first Philippine MICE Roadshow 2023 from October 11 to 18, 2023. Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita M. Read more ⮕

Veteran swimmer Gawilan cops Team PHL 1st gold medal in Hangzhou 4th Asian Para Games VETERAN swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines on Tuesday night by retaining his men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 crown almost unchallenged at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships in China. Read more ⮕

Gibo: PHL open to WPS talks, but China’s stance, conduct may spoil such possibilityWhile the Philippines is open to talks to address the issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the lack of transparency within the Chinese government and its overextending claims that encroach into the country’s maritime territories is making the holding of such a dialogue difficult for now. Read more ⮕