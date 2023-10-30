DOH: Don't bring small kids to cemeteries to avoid illness

He noted that small children have lower resistance against infections, making them particularly vulnerable in crowded environments.

Cases of influenza-like illness are also on the rise due to the onset of rainy and colder months, the DOH earlier reported. The health chief also cautioned against purchasing food and beverages from ambulant vendors as these items may be contaminated and compromise the health and safety of consumers.

The DOH advised people going to cemeteries to bring their own water and food. It also recommended that those visiting their departed loved ones refrain from bringing salads and other food that could spoil rapidly.

The Commission on Elections Precinct Finder is now accessible to those who will be casting their votes for the Oct. 30 barangay... Transport group Manibela yesterday said it is preparing a “bigger” strike to oppose the Dec. 31 deadline on the...

TRB said that the increase in toll fees will be implemented in two tranches"to protect the general welfare, curb existing...Overexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney headtopics.com

Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete an eight-game sweep in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win over Far Eastern U in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

