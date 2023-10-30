DOH: Don't bring small kids to cemeteries this Undas

"I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children," DOH Sec. Ted Herbosa said in a statement Monday.
Herbosa explained that COVID-19 still poses a threat despite the infections"plateauing" or at a stable level, particularly to small children who have low resistance against infections. The health chief also cautioned against buying food and drinks from roving vendors inside and outside cemeteries as they could be contaminated, which may compromise the health and safety of customers.
Philippines Headlines
