Do not wish for war

Just recently installed to his four-star rank, the military leadership qualities of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. got tested anew in the face of the renewed challenges in our maritime territorial borders in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Technically, it was Gen. Centino,” Brawner clarified referring to his immediate predecessor, former AFP chief of staff Gen. Andres Centino, whom PBBM appointed upon his retirement, as presidential adviser on the WPS.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Bay last Wednesday, Brawner told us he personally reached out to the displaced residents and the local government officials. He appealed to the Marawi folks to sound out to government authorities any suspicious activities of foreign or local terrorists who might ride on the current Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. headtopics.com

From a high of 25,000 armed insurgents, he cited, the guerrilla fronts have “weakened” to a little over 1,000 armed-NPA rebels. Half-amused, Brawner recalled more NPA rebels would have surrendered had there not been a “permit-to-campaign fees” extorted during the national and local elections held last year.

Brawner recalled with sadness that the good intentions of the ROTC were overwhelmed by “hazing cases” and alleged illegal collection of fees. He once served as the commandant of PMA where he ensured the total eradication of hazing and maltreatment in the Cadet Corps during his watch at his alma mater. headtopics.com

Barring armed conflict, Brawner wishes the AFP will be able to train again men and women for other man-made and natural calamities and disasters to augment the 150,000-strong AFP personnel. Thus, they are contemplating to rename it as Citizens Military Training (CMT).

Zagala takes over AFP Civil RelationsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago from emerging threatsPresident Marcos told the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be ready to defend the archipelago from emerging threats. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFPSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

AFP names new Public Affairs headDefining the News Read more ⮕

AFP eyes joint resupply missions with allies amid tensions in WPSDefining the News Read more ⮕

4 former staff say Cagayan de Oro City dad committed unfair labor practicesCAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Four former staff members of city Councilor Agapito Eriberto Suan who were not renewed since December last year exposed the legislator’s alleged unfair labor practice in a press conference here on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕