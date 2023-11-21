DNA samples match with missing beauty queen's family

Romeo Caramat Jr., director of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, announced that the blood and hair samples found in a recovered Honda CRV matched with those collected from Catherine Camilon's family. Witnesses reported seeing three men transferring a bloodied Camilon from her car to another vehicle on the night she was last seen. The Honda CRV was found in a vacant lot in Batangas City, and the samples in the vehicle were confirmed to be from Camilon.





interaksyon » / 🏆 24. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miss Grand PH contestant Catherine Camilon seen bloodied by witnesses, says policePolice adds that the gunman was 'positively identified' and that the witnesses are 'very certain about it'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

VP Sara Duterte drops P650-M confi funds requestThe wRap's highlights: confidential funds, Omegle, Catherine Camilon

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Cop a 'person of interest' in beauty queen's casePhilippine authorities identified a police officer as a person of interest in the disappearance of beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

SUV linked to beauty queen's disappearance foundAuthorities recovered an SUV believed to be connected to the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

2 witnesses in case of missing Batangas beauty queen surfaceCAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Two witnesses have come forward and relayed valuable information to the police on the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon in Batangas last month.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Lover’s spat eyed in Batangueña beauty queen’s disappearanceA Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) official disclosed the possibility of a lover’s spat as having led to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »