Djokovic return win; Medvedev loses cool, Zverev grinds through

Djokovic, playing in his first individual tournament since winning the US Open in September, broke Etcheverry, an Argentine ranked 31 in the world, in the eighth game of the first set and twice in the second, to win in one hour and 24 minutes.

After beating Medvedev in the final in New York on September 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on September 15.Djokovic will next play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Medvedev has had a series of run-ins with Parisian fans. In May, he gestured for the crowd to shut up at Roland Garros and has complained on previous visits to Bercy. After a time violation warning from the umpire, Medvedev resumed and edged the tie-break on his first set point.

"That's the public at Bercy, everyone knows it, not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there," he said, mentioning his victory in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently in the last qualifying spot for next month's ATP Finals in Turin, reigning Bercy champion Holger Rune stayed on track for a quarterfinal meeting with Djokovic by seeing off former US Open winner Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-2.

Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saved six of seven break points and dodged four set points as he beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). German Alexander Zverev took another big step in the race for Turin by edging out the last remaining hometown hope Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) in a marathon encounter.

