DJ Richard Enriquez signs off at 59

Enriquez is known to be an ABS-CBN mainstay, starting as a voice talent for the show Kalatog Pinggan.He is more known for his shows on former radio station DZMM and its successor, TeleRadyo, for the weekend music show, 'Yesterday...', which he hosted from 2010 to 2020.Enriquez also hosted 'Moonlight Serenade' and 'Songhits: Tunog Pinoy' on DZMM.After leaving ABS-CBN in 2020, he moved to Eagle FM 95.

5, where he hosted the program, Yesterday's Classics. He would move to GMA radio station DZBB in 2022, where he hosted an overnight radio show called 'Golden Memories.' He was last heard on air on October 21.In an announcement on Enriquez's page, the DJ's wake will start on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. until Monday, October 30, at 10 p.m., at room Mercy B at Loyola Memorial Chapels Commonwealth, Quezon City.

