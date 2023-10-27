‘DJ Richard’ dies at 59

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN MEMORIES. Disc Jockey Richard Enriquez dies on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. He was known for his graveyard radio programs on GMA Network's DZBB and ABS-CBN's DZMM/Teleradyo. MANILA, Philippines – One of the Philippines’ beloved radio disc jockeys, Jose “DJ Richard” Enriquez Jr., died on Wednesday, October 25. He was 59.

GMA Network, the country’s leading broadcast company, announced the passing of Enriquez on its radio station DZBB’s social media accounts.Enriquez moved to GMA in June 2022 after returning briefly to Eagle FM radio of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation where he started as an FM disc jockey in 1985 before moving to AM radio. headtopics.com

He said Enriquez called him from a hospital on Monday, October 23, after suffering severe abdominal and chest pain, and had told him he would need financial assistance since he was in a private establishment. Enriquez told Failon the hospital recommended immediate surgery that would be costly.

Failon said he advised Enriquez not to worry about the stress from the financial burden of the emergency surgery that he needed. Hindi na ko takot, I’m ready to go. Kasi alam ko ang sitwasyon ko. Ang kinatatakot ko ay iiwan ko ang pamilya ko ng may malaking utang(I’m not afraid, I’m ready to go because I know my situation. What I’m afraid of is to leave my family with a big debt.) headtopics.com

Failon said Enriquez was eventually moved to the Philippine Heart Center where he was scheduled for an emergency operation on Wednesday.

