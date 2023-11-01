Diversity award

Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, is among those honored with the prestigious Circle of Excellence Award under the Diversity Company of the Year category of the Asia CEO Awards at the Manila Marriott Hotel on Oct. 24, 2023. The recognition highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in every aspect of its culture.

