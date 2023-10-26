DITO continues winning streak at Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Awards

The fastest-growing telco provider in the country, DITO Telecommunity once again proved its exceptional services as independent mobile analytics company Opensignal awarded DITO with four awards- Games Experience, Upload Speed Experience, Availability and Consistent Quality – October 2023 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards* showed.This award measures how mobile users experience real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on an operator’s network.

These accolades attest to the company’s continuous efforts in ramping up its 5G infrastructures. Despite being a newcomer in the telco industry, DITO’s presence is indeed highly felt and recognized globally.

The company stays committed to uplifting telecommunities through its affordable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity. Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights and data integrating network experience and market performance across converged, wireless, and broadband operators.917Ventures creates MSME ecosystem to address digitalization woes headtopics.com

