Dissonant notes

Never mind that the Philippines was pulling out its request for official development assistance from China worth P83 billion for a railway project in Mindanao, which definitely must not derail the implementation of the government’s infrastructure program.

We are also mindful a party-list lawmaker has called for the swift approval of a measure seeking to establish archipelagic sea lanes to bar the unauthorized passage of foreign vessels within the Philippines’ territorial waters and airspace.

Which brings us to the meeting between President Marcos and China’s leader Xi Jinping, where the latter assured his guest he would look into Manila’s proposal for a hotline to check any miscommunication or an unfriendly face-off in the disputed sealane.

We salute Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. for standing up to the Chinese and described Xi’s efforts to reach out to President Marcos as “false pretenses” since China’s harassment and intimidation of the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen in the West Philippine Sea belie China’s assurances of bilateral close ties and deep friendship.

