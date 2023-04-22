Discovering the Joy of Classical Books

Reading is fun. As an avid reader of all things with words (seriously, I’d probably read the text on candy wrapper if I got bored), I’ve always made it a point to read at least one book a month. But as years passed, I grew tired of the usual books displayed on the bestseller stands in bookstores. Yes, the romance and coming of age stories are still interesting, but sometimes, plots become too predictable. I felt like I was wasting my money buying books with the same type of heroes and heroines.

A few years back, I decided to buy a copy of Jane Eyre, and it was mostly prompted by a movie that I watched where the book was read by the female protagonist. I remember regretting the fact that I didn’t read it right away because it got me hooked. I went on to read a lot more classical books from then on. I admit that some are really tedious to read, but others are actually entertaining and not filled with sentences that might as well be full paragraphs. With that, here are some of my favorite classical reads, all of which resonated with me so muc





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Books to add to your reading list this NovemberFor book lovers, there's a unique joy in discovering new books and authors. It's akin to finding a diamond in the rough as we embark on a journey, reading and flipping through the pages of newfound books.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Top PH classical singers, theater actors grace FAFAs, AFP visit in Dapitan CityDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

'PPO Young People's Concert' to feature rising stars of Philippine classical musicThe Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) present a special concert featuring three of the CCP's young music scholars: flutist Mark Kenedy Rocas, violinist Adrian Nicolas Ong, and pianist Aidan Baracol.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Classical Music | BusinessMirrorAmbassador Marco Clemente of Italy addresses the audience at a concert inside the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on May 7. The concert, organized by the Italian Embassy, featured rarely performed ballet music from the operas of Giuseppe Verdi performed by the Manila Symphony Orchestra. Verdi’s music is…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

| Two young Filipino musicians aim to promote classical music in PHLAn hour before their recent concert, Janna G. Peña was still on the stage, seated before her piano, still rehearsing. She was still wearing casual clothes, but the way she played the piano showed so much mastery that she could just perform at present and receive the same praise she…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

TEACHING CLASSICAL MUSIC | Two young Filipino musicians aim to promote classical music in PHL | Patrick V. MiguelAn hour before their recent concert, Janna G. Peña was still on the stage, seated before her piano, still rehearsing. She was still wearing casual clothes, but the way she played the piano showed so much mastery that she could just perform at present and receive the same praise she…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »