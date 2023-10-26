Disaster movie kicks off film festival in strike-hit Hollywood

The movie -- starring Julia Roberts, and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's company Higher Ground -- will stream on Netflix from Dec. 8.LOS ANGELES (AFP) -"Leave the World Behind," an acclaimed novel about ordinary people struggling to cope as a slow and mysterious disaster shuts down the world, felt topical when it was published during the unfurling pandemic of 2020.

"The notion that the world has ever been secure, or that the next day has ever been given, is sort of an illusion. And that's what the book is talking about," author Rumaan Alam told AFP on the red carpet Wednesday.

Its plot sees a wealthy white New York family hire a luxury vacation home in a remote pocket of Long Island. With all phone, internet and television networks down, the terrifying nature of what is unfolding in the rest of the world creeps slowly in on the two families, who are forced to make an uneasy alliance despite their obvious prejudices. headtopics.com

"The monster is the unknown, the not knowing. And that's the connection that I had at the time of the pandemic, where we were really in the dark," he added. Unlike most disaster movies, the apparent apocalypse unfolds mainly in the background, with the characters occupying the center of the story.

