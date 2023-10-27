Disaster in Kusiong landslides: How politics killed non-Moro IPs

At least 27 Tedurays died in the landslides at the foothills of Mt. Minandar, a resettlement area where locals were forced to relocate in 2020. This investigative series traces the environmental and political factors that created the disaster, and why the indigenous community remains homeless a year after the tragedy. “Sabi ni Papa: ‘Huwag ka mag-alala. Tubig lang ‘yan,’”But by past 2 am, Kas heard unusual, whirring sounds.

Blessed with the beauty and bounty of the Moro Gulf, more than a dozen resorts dot the shorelines of Kusiong. It is located in Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) municipality in the Maguindanao del Norte province – about an hour’s ride away from Cotabato City, the seat of power of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Pat* was among them. He lived in Kusiong for 28 years until an anonymous, handwritten letter found its way to his doorstep in October 2020. According to peacebuilding organization International Alert Philippines, majority of these land titles were eventually acquired by Maguindanaon Moros and Christian settlers, although it is unclear how they got hold of these documents. headtopics.com

In a rush to transfer to the foothills of Mt. Minandar starting December 2020, the Tedurays unintentionally neglected performing their tribe’s customary protocols. Apart from these, there was no relocation permit from the BARMM Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) nor was the relocation included in the local comprehensive land use plan, lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, head of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government, confirmed.

The residents gradually established their new houses out of their own pockets. This, amid intense hunger due to the sudden loss of jobs and the illnesses spawned by the use of mere tarpaulins or(We spent the New Year with a damaged house. We didn’t even have light.) headtopics.com

These 27 deaths make up almost half of the overall number of fatalities in BARMM after Paeng, making Kusiong ground zero.

