Disaster funds not limited to 30%, says DOJ

The government’s QRF is under Republic Act No. 10121, otherwise known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. QRF are standby funds for relief and recovery programs so that situations and living conditions of people in communities or areas stricken by disasters, calamities, epidemics, or complex emergencies, may be normalized as soon as possible.

In a three-page legal opinion, the DOJ through Undersecretary Raul Vasquez stressed that the 30-percent allocation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management “merely provides the minimum allotment owing to the nature and purpose of the QRF.”

“Without divesting importance to activities addressing disaster risk reduction or mitigation, prevention and preparedness activities like training of personnel, procurement of equipment and capital expenditures, the law will become futile and ineffective for its avowed purposes and intentions when needed assistance for people in disaster in the affected areas are left to fund themselves by reason of restrictive application of the provision of the law,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ rendered the legal opinion in response to the request sent by Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director, seeking clarification on whether the allocation for the QRF replenishment under Section 22 ( c ) of R.A. 10121 is limited to 30 percent.

The NDRRMC believes that the intent of Section 22 ( c ) is to only set a minimum funding allocation for quick disaster response by designating 30 percent of the NDRRM Fund as QRF.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLİNE: #wegotmail: October 30 should be judgment day against incompetent, corrupt, and unjust candidatesThe Supreme Court has set strict criteria for postponing elections, which must be followed in order to ensure the validity of any future laws or rules postponing elections.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Solon calls for ‘rifle marketing’ to promote PH as one of world’s top tourist destinationsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Bataan LGU eyeing more Japanese companies to invest in various projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: DOH to parents: Avoid bringing kids to cemeteriesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Lawmakers back DOJ plan to sue China on environmental chargesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Envoy expects more direct US flights to ManilaDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »