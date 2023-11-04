Director of new Godzilla movie aims to bring out 'essentially Japanese spirituality'

GODZILLA, the nightmarish radiation-spewing monster born out of nuclear weapons, has stomped through many movies, including several Hollywood remakes.Takashi Yamazaki, the director behind the latest Godzilla movie, set for U.S. theatrical release later this year, was determined to bring out what he believes is the essentially Japanese spirituality that characterizes the 1954 original.

In that classic, directed by Ishiro Honda, a man sweated inside a rubber suit and trampled over cityscape miniatures to tell the story of a prehistoric creature mistakenly brought to life by radiation from nuclear testing in the Pacific. The monster in “Godzilla Minus One” is all computer graphics.“I love the original Godzilla, and I felt I should stay true to that spirit, addressing the issues of war and nuclear weapons,” said Yamazaki, who also wrote the screenplay and oversaw the computerized special effects.“There is a concept in Japan called ‘tatarigami.’ There are good gods, and there are bad gods. Godzilla is half-monster, but it’s also half-god.”The world has been recently thrust into a period of uncertainty, with the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic. It was a mood that fit his supernatural “very Japanese” Godzilla, Yamazaki said at the Tokyo International Film Festival, where “Godzilla Minus One” is the closing film. It opens in Japanese theaters Frida

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Director of new Godzilla film pursuing 'Japanese spirituality' of 1954 originalTOKYO: Godzilla, the nightmarish radiation spewing monster born out of nuclear weapons, has stomped through many movies, including several Hollywood remakes.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LIVESTREAM: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida addresses Philippine CongressCatch the livestream of Kishida's address here

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: Joel Cruz gives peek into his Japanese food businessJoel Cruz his second business venture at the height of the pandemic, when he decided to enter the food industry and launch a business inspired by the food business of his sister-in-law.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal MonumentJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. National Hero Jose Rizal visited Japan in 1888. At Hibiya Park in Tokyo, a bust of Rizal and a stone marker below it were erected by the Rizal Society of Japan because the hotel where Rizal stayed eight years before his death was located near the park.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Japanese PM visits JICA-funded subway projectJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the Metro Manila Subway Project depot in Valenzuela City on Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of CongressWATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of Congress

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »