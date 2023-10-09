Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina and TV host Robi Domingo deny unfollowing Daniel Padilla on Instagram. Cathy clarifies that she never followed him in the first place and doesn't know his real account. Robi's Instagram following list also does not include Daniel.





Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui PinedaKapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event of his life.

Robi Domingo opens up about fiancée's conditionRobi Domingo would have wanted his fiancée Maiqui Pineda to join him on the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, but her autoimmune condition prevented her from doing so, the TV host said.

Robi shares warm encounter with Pinoys in SingaporeKapamilya host Robi Domingo took to social media to share his warm encounter with some Filipinos in Singapore.

LOOK: Here's how Robi Domingo celebrated his birthdayKapamilya host Robi Domingo took to social media to share his appreciation in life as he celebrated his birthday in Singapore with his fiancée Maiqui Pineda.

EAC escapes Robi Nayve, CSB; Jomel Puno leads San Beda anew past San SebastianEAC spoils Robi Nayve’s 23-point performance for CSB, while Jomel Puno posts another double-double as San Beda turns back San Sebastian in NCAA Season 99

ABS-CBN fills noontime slot with ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ amid ‘It’s Showtime’ suspension'It’s Your Lucky Day' will be led by Luis Manzano and co-hosted by Robi Domingo, Jennica Garcia, and Melai Cantiveros

