Dimples Romana says Angel Locsin, Neil Arce enjoying private life

“She’s happy. I saw her a few days ago. So, I saw her before the launch and then I saw her again, oo. Ano siya, she’s happy. Kasi, nagmamahalan naman sila ni Neil," Dimples said. When asked if Angel is ready for a showbiz comeback, Dimples said, "“Parang hindi pa muna. Nakita ko naman kasi parang enjoy na enjoy sila sa kwarto nila.”
“Eh, siyempre, saan ako papasok? Una sa lahat, best friend ako para sa sala humang-out no! Sabi ko kay Neil, ‘Hoy, buksan n’yo yang pinto! Wow!" she added. “Eh, doon sila kasi malamig ang aircon nila. Hahaha! Ano ba ‘tong mga niri-reveal ko? Baka mamaya paluin ako ni Neil!” she said. “Juice ko, hindi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yun. Hindi kami nag-uusap tungkol diyan. Hindi nga lumalabas ng kwarto para mag-hiwalayan sila," she said.
Korean star Lee Seung-gi is going to be a father soon with his wife, actress Lee Da-in pregnant with their first child.&... Ang Dyninno Jets ug Wipro Tigers mitagak sa tagsa-tagsa nila ka mga karibal aron pag-abante sa ikaduhang hugna sa playoffs sa Hoop Nation Inter-BPO Basketball League nga gipalyuohan sa Hype Pro Cebu didto sa City...rAng University of Cebu Webmasters milista sa ikaunom nilang sagunson nga daog human gibugha ang Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 73-57, sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Season 23 Men's Basketball Tournament niadtong Domingo didto sa Cebu Coliseum.
Philippines Headlines
