Dimples Romana reveals her iconic red suitcase brings luck to her career

"You know this maleta (suitcase) has been very lucky for me, it gave lots of opportunities not just for myself but also for the people who ultimately worked for me, like my glam team, the staff around me. May dala talaga siyang swerte, no joke nakakatakot," Dimples said.

"As you know naman kasi I play with the characters that I portray, kaya feeling ko kaya siya nagviral kasi ako mismo pinaglalaruan ko yung character. So ever since Daniela Mondragon came about and ito honestly speaking pinagpaalam pa nila ito sa Dreamscape family and I'm so happy they allowed me to use it," she added.

She also launched her skincare line on the day of her birthday, and that doesn't stop there. Dimples is now one of the newest hosts for 'Gud Morning Kapatid' with Jes Delos Santos, Chiqui Roa-Puno, Justin Quirino, Maoui David. Dimples will be appearing on the show starting on Nov. 13.

"Gud Morning Kapatid" is bringing in new segments with Dimples at the helm: “May Bahay” is all about home improvement tips on a budget, while “Smart Parenting” gives practical parenting advice.

