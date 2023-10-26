DILG suspends BFP personnel tagged in ‘promotion for sale’

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said it has ordered the suspension of a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel tagged in the "promotion for sale" scheme.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said he spoke with BFP Chief Director Louie Puracan and directed him to file cases against the individual, who holds a rank of Fire Officer 1, and place him under suspension.

“This is to set an example na walang bibili just because of connection. Magsilbing leksyon ito sa lahat,” Abalos said. The person will face cases for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and estafa in relation with the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, Abalos told ABS-CBN News in an interview.“Kung malakas ito (case), ipa-dismiss na natin but of course we have to follow due process here… for the meantime, he will be suspended muna while ongoing ito,” he said. headtopics.com

The suspect, who was working at the Muntinlupa Fire Station, was arrested by authorities earlier this week after a BFP personnel said he was offering a lateral promotion in exchange for P200,000. Watch more News on iWantTFC

