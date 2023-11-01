DILG backs plan to file charges vs. teachers, cops over delays in BSKE

“Think about it, just because of the act, we will be denying people right to suffrage. That’s unthinkable…Unless, of course, there was a valid reason,” he added. “It would be fine if you withdraw before election day because election service is not mandatory. But if you already trained, and we already spent for training, then on election day, you will withdraw from poll service. And worse, even the replacements also withdrew,” he added.

On Wednesday, Garcia said the Comelec may enter a data-sharing agreement with the Office of the Ombudsman to prevent persons with pending criminal cases or those who are perpetually disqualified from holding public office from filing their certificates of candidacy in future elections.“We can only reject the COCs of those who are over-age for Sangguniang Kabataan positions and individuals who have residency issues,” Garcia said in an interview on Dobol B TV.

Also on Wednesday, the Comelec said almost all barangays have proclaimed winners in the Oct. 30 BSKE.Over 1 million candidates participated in the village and youth polls. Despite reports of election-related violence, Garcia had earlier declared this year’s BSKE “a victory of sorts,” saying that no election had ever been perfect.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: DILG takes over transition after BSKE 2023Now that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are over, it is now time for the Department of the Interior and Local Government to take charge to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: BSKE 2023 winners to take office in 3-week transition period –DILGWinning candidates in the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) should assume office during a three-week transition period, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Tuesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Solon confident PNR Bicol line to push throughDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: LANDBANK waives fee for P1k fund transferDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Energy supplyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: ASEAN maintains UNCLOS should apply on SCS disputesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕