Diesel rollback, gasoline price hike likely next week

Based on the first 4 trading days of the week, the following price adjustments may be expected next week. Meanwhile, various groups pushing for an increase in the renewable energy component of the country’s power supply mix criticized the government for pushing liquefied natural gas as an alternative.
On the third anniversary of the coal moratorium, the groups called on the Energy Department to stop promoting the use of LNG as a transition fuel from coal-fired power plants. Power for People convenor Gerry Arances said that the country can attain 100 percent renewable energy in a few years’ time contrary to the DOE's projection of only 50 percent renewable energy in the mix by 2040.
Philippines Headlines
