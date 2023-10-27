Diesel, kerosene prices seen going down next week

Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to go down next week, but gasoline prices are seen to rise, industry sources told the Standard.
But pump prices for gasoline may go up by 20 to 30 centavos per liter. These figures will change depending on the close of the trading on Friday, the sources added. Last week’s price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.20 per liter for gasoline, P12.65 per liter for diesel, and P7.19 per liter for kerosene.
On the third anniversary of the coal moratorium, the groups called on the Energy Department to stop promoting the use of LNG as a transition fuel from coal-fired power plants. On Tuesday, President Marcos also ordered the shortening of the trigger period for the release of fuel subsidies – from three consecutive months to only one month that the Dubai price per barrel exceeds US$80. headtopics.com