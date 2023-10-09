DICT Secretary criticizes ban on TikTok

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy criticized the decision to ban TikTok, stating that it lacks concrete reasoning and evidence. The National Security Council called for the ban due to concerns of cyber espionage, despite the platform being used by Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises for online selling and marketing. Uy emphasized the need for a valid reason and suggested inviting TikTok to explain their technology.

The DICT is working with social media giants to enhance online safety





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DICT secretary ikinalungkot ang pagtanggal sa confidential fundsIkinalungkot ni DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy ang pagtanggal ng House of Representatives Small Committee sa kanilang hinihinging confidential funds para sa taong 2024.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

DICT Sec. Ivan Uy | The SourceData of millions of PhilHealth members potentially affected by the Medusa ransomware hacking.What should PhilHealth members do to secure their sensitive information following the cyberattack?Pinky Webb speaks with Information Secretary Ivan Uy.Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.com/Follow our social media pages:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CNNPhilippines• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnnphilippines/• Twitter: https://twitter.com/cnnphilippines

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

DICT to appeal removal of confidential funds, warns of blow to cybersecurityDICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said the department will send an appeal to Congress to restore its proposed P300 million in confidential funds.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PhilSys ID’s digital version rollout stalled by poor dataCORRUPTED and low-quality biometrics data could hamper the full rollout of the digital version of the Philippine Identification System Cards (PhilSys ID) this year, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said. In a press briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday, DICT Secretary Ivan John E. said they have identified…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

DICT sets 70 percent budget utilization rate by year-endThe Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is targeting a 70 percent utilization rate of its budget before the end of the year by ramping up its digitization efforts. In an interview with reporters after a news briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday, DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy disclosed…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

DICT admits President ‘impatient’ over long-delayed nat’l ID rolloutPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has become impatient over the long-delayed release of the national IDs or the Philippine Identification System

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »