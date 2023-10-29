Diamondbacks rout Rangers to pull level in World Series

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas 9-1 on Saturday and level the World Series.

Kelly, a 35-year-old right-hander, spent four seasons in the South Korean league, dreaming of such a dominating effort, before joining Arizona in 2019. Marte broke the MLB all-time playoff hit streak record by stretching his run to 18 games with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Moreno crushed his fourth homer of the playoffs, a solo blast over the centerfield wall, to open the scoring in the fourth inning. After Garver's homer, the D-backs answered in the seventh when Alek Thomas doubled and scored on an Evan Longoria single. Corbin Carroll followed with a single that drove in Longoria and Arizona led 4-1. headtopics.com

The 30-year-old Cuban outfielder has set a one-season playoff record with 22 runs during the 2023 post-season and his eight homers this year are two off the one-season playoff record 10 homers by Randy Arozarena in 2020.

Diamondbacks rout Rangers to pull level in World SeriesLOS ANGELES: Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas 9-1 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) and level the World Series. Read more ⮕

Garcia homer lifts Rangers over D-backs in World Series openerLOS ANGELES: Adolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday (Saturday in Manila) in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Garcia homer lifts Rangers over D-backs in World Series openerAdolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday, Oct. 27, in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Ex-President Bush to throw out ceremonial first pitch before World Series openerARLINGTON, Texas — Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series opener on Friday night. This will be Bush's fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch but his first before an opener. Bush, 77. Read more ⮕

Garcia hits HR as big as TexasAdolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Long-suffering Tigers fans ready to roar at baseball's Japan SeriesFans of baseball's Hanshin Tigers are at fever pitch ahead of Saturday's start to the Japan Series, with the country's most passionately supported team desperate to win only their second national title. Read more ⮕