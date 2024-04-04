Diabetes drug slows progression of Parkinson’s motor issues, study finds

A drug used to treat diabetes slowed the progression of motor issues associated with Parkinson’s disease, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine said Wednesday. Parkinson’s is a devastating nervous system disorder affecting 10 million people worldwide with no current cure. Symptoms include rhythmic shaking known as tremors, slowed movement, impaired speech and problems balancing, which get worse over time.
Researchers have been interested in exploring a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists—which mimic a gut hormone and are commonly used to treat diabetes and obesity—for their potential to protect neurons. So far, however, evidence of clinical benefits in patients has been limited and early studies have proved inconclusiv
