DFA summons Chinese envoy over collision incident in WPS

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Manila and protested the two incidents of collision between Philippine and Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) early Sunday morning.

Mendiola-Rau personally expressed to the Chinese diplomat the Philippine government’s “very strong protest” over the two incidents and handed over the note verbale expressing the same. She said China, as a “major power, bears a heavier responsibility of contributing to peace and stability in the region.”

The National Task Force on West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), an inter-agency group led by the National Security Council, also “condemned in strongest terms” the latest incidents in what they called “dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal blocking maneuvers” by the Chinese Coast Guard “in concert with Chinese militias.” headtopics.com

In Beijing, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterated the accusation of the Chinese Coast Guard that it was the Philippine Coast Guard and resupply boat, which “intruded without permission” the waters near Ayungin Shoal (which they call Ren’ai Jiao).

“In disregard of the warnings of the China Coast Guard vessels, they went headlong towards Ren’ai Jiao’s lagoon and bumped dangerously with the CCG ships,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

