DFA slams China for accusing PH of 'intruding' near Scarborough

This claim "has no legal basis," said the DFA. Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, is located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales and is within the country's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

A Chinese vessel tailed the Philippine vessel during this time but there were no untoward incident that happened. "Siguro ang dapat na itigil ay ang kanilang iligal na ginagawa sa loob ng ating maritime zone. Hindi sila dapat nandiyan at hindi sila dapat nang-haharass ng ating mga mangingisda," he added.

"Beyond the territorial sea of Bajo de Masinloc is the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf generated from the main Philippine archipelago, over which the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the statement added. "Tuloy-tuloy din ang rotation and resupply mission natin sa Ayungin Shoal. Lahat ito ay gagawin natin para maprotektahan natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung mga umaasa sa pangingisda sa West Philippine Sea," he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: DFA says China's trespassing claim only raises tensions in WPSThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said China's claim that a Philippine boat 'trespassed' waters near Bajo de Masinloc was only set out to increase tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA umaasang masasagip ang 2 Pinoy na na-hostage umano ng HamasUmaasa ang Pilipinas na ligtas ding makuha ang dalawang nawawalang Pinoy na hinihinalang na-hostage ng Hamas.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Filipino family chooses to go back to war-torn Gaza Strip, says DFADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: DFA Usec. Eduardo de Vega | The SourceCrisis in Gaza – Israel warns of a long war with Hamas as it launches a deadly airstrike on a refugee camp.Foreign Affairs Usec. Eduardo de Vega tells us more later about the status of Filipinos there.Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.com/Follow our social media pages:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: DFA: 10 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable since communications shutdownTen Filipinos in the Gaza Strip have yet to be contacted since Friday when internet and phone networks were cut across the area amid the Israeli troops’ attack there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closedSix Filipinos have returned to Gaza strip as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕